Air Zimbabwe's last jet grounded
15 December 2019 - 00:00
Air Zimbabwe's last remaining plane has been grounded since last Saturday.
The airline cited "operational challenges", but sources claimed it is because pilots are striking after not receiving their full salaries for two months...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.