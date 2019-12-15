ANC accuses judges of pro-DA bias
15 December 2019 - 00:00
Gauteng premier David Makhura has made a startling claim, accusing judges of the North Gauteng High Court of colluding with the DA and handing down judgments favourable to the party.
Makhura said the DA often scored victories against the ANC-led government in the Pretoria court because it entered into “arrangements” with judges...
