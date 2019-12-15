Brand-new Christmas smile for Chanel

After two years of being unable to smile or close her right eye, Chanel de Wet has her groove back. The 22-year-old Johannesburg woman can now smile and blink both her eyes and is looking forward to joining in family photo sessions this Christmas.



It's all thanks to a ground-breaking facial reanimation operation a year ago which set out to end the facial paralysis she suffered in surgery to excise a tumour...