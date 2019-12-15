Cheating scandal: Pupils 'wrote exams for absent adults’
Teachers suspended after telling senior learners to write paper for grown-ups who failed to pitch
15 December 2019 - 00:00
Six teachers at a school in northern KwaZulu-Natal have been implicated in a cheating scandal.
Some of the teachers allegedly instructed pupils to write an adult education paper on behalf of candidates who did not arrive for the exam...
