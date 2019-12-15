News

Christmas was a bleak time for those living on the street

15 December 2019 - 00:00 By JEFF WICKS

David Nkopane thumbs the coins in the palm of his hand, the meagre yield of the generosity of strangers.

In the baking summer heat, he cuts an unusual figure as he works his traffic-lights pitch in Bryanston, going from car to car in his best clothes - including a collar and tie...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Wrong turn-off leads wife to finding missing husband dead News
  2. Rat-poison mom slept next to kids she murdered after lovers' tiff News
  3. 'Why don't you arrest me?' - Julius Malema News
  4. Zim tourism on the rocks as Vic Falls dry up News
  5. Inside the minds of men who think of rape as recreation News

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk