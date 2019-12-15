Giving is the greatest gift for the Lushaba family

Five-year-old Kuhlekwethu Lushaba will not be unwrapping any gifts on Christmas morning, nor does he have a tree decked to the nines.



It’s not because his parents can’t afford to buy him presents or a tree. Rather, the Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, family’s tradition is to celebrate the important day by not exchanging presents but by giving to those who are in dire need of Christmas cheer...