Giving is the greatest gift for the Lushaba family
15 December 2019 - 00:00
Five-year-old Kuhlekwethu Lushaba will not be unwrapping any gifts on Christmas morning, nor does he have a tree decked to the nines.
It’s not because his parents can’t afford to buy him presents or a tree. Rather, the Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, family’s tradition is to celebrate the important day by not exchanging presents but by giving to those who are in dire need of Christmas cheer...
