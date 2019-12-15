Maintain our homes? Rather give us the cash, say MPs

MPs are fed up with their ageing state houses and want to pick their own pads

MPs are fighting a plan to spend R95m fixing up their ageing state housing, demanding they rather be given allowances to find their own homes in Cape Town.



The MPs, who on average earn a minimum annual pay package of R1m and pay less than R500 a month in rent for their state-allocated houses, say housing allowances would work out cheaper than the department of public works plan to spend R345m on renovations and demolitions...