SA to ask UAE to give up the Guptas

Top cabinet ministers and high-ranking law enforcement officials are flying out to Abu Dhabi this week on a mission to persuade the United Arab Emirates to repatriate the Guptas and looted public funds.



Well-placed government sources said justice minister Ronald Lamola and his public service & administration counterpart Senzo Mchunu will lead the delegation in talks with the government of the UAE over the repatriation of the Guptas...