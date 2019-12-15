SA to ask UAE to give up the Guptas
15 December 2019 - 00:02
Top cabinet ministers and high-ranking law enforcement officials are flying out to Abu Dhabi this week on a mission to persuade the United Arab Emirates to repatriate the Guptas and looted public funds.
Well-placed government sources said justice minister Ronald Lamola and his public service & administration counterpart Senzo Mchunu will lead the delegation in talks with the government of the UAE over the repatriation of the Guptas...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.