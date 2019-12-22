News

Beware snazzy paper under your tree

22 December 2019 - 00:00 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER

Be careful not to use too posh wrapping on those socks and bath salts - you may inflate expectations of what's inside.

Finding the perfect gift for someone is a worthy endeavour, but international researchers have discovered an often overlooked factor that could influence whether a recipient will be pleased with a present - how the gift is wrapped...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bogus call outs by hijackers claim a life in KZN News
  2. Parents' grief and joy as son prefers to be a girl News
  3. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  4. Rat-poison mom slept next to kids she murdered after lovers' tiff News
  5. SA to ask UAE to give up the Guptas News

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk