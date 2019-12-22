Christmas at home after half a lifetime
22 December 2019 - 00:00
Sampinya Ndou — separated from his birth family by hundreds of kilometres and an international border for nearly half a century — will spend Christmas at home this week for the first time in 46 years.
“This is going to be the best Christmas of my life,” he said...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.