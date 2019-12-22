Private chefs a festive treat for new elite

Most household executives will be slaving over a hot stove this holiday in a bid to churn out an acceptable Christmas lunch, but a growing number of young professionals will outsource the exhausting task to private chefs.



In the past five years the hiring of private chefs has become popular with the wealthy, and more recently young professionals with disposable income are craving an exclusive culinary experience, which can cost up to R1,500 a person...