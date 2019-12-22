Random acts of goodwill help lift the national mood
22 December 2019 - 00:00
In a year dominated by load-shedding, a tanking economy and shocking details of state corruption, random acts of kindness have kept South Africans sane.
In the latest incident, Christmas came early this week for cash-strapped Mossel Bay residents who had put items aside on lay-by at four Pep stores in the town...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.