Smoke in cockpit stops Civil Aviation Authority's plane from taking off

The body tasked with ensuring aircraft safety in SA had to ground its own plane after smoke billowed into the cockpit just before takeoff from Lanseria airport.



The twin-engine 12-seater Cessna owned and operated by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) screeched to a halt on the runway on November 8. The takeoff was aborted and the plane limped back to a hangar. Both rear tyres deflated as a result of heat generated by the emergency braking...