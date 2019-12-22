News

'State capture' kingpins going down: Bling king exposed

22 December 2019 - 00:05 By JEFF WICKS

A middle man at the centre of state capture, in which hundreds of millions of rands were stripped out of Eskom and Transnet, has been living the high life with a R35m Sandton mansion, a R25m game farm and a R20m helicopter.

A trove of almost 300,000 e-mails obtained by the Sunday Times, the #TrillianLeaks, shows how the personal fortune of Eric Wood, the boss of the Trillian group, ballooned just over two years after he met the Guptas and their lieutenant, Salim Essa...

