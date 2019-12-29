A piece of the country to call home

They may live in the city, but their hearts lie many miles away

When Sibongiseni Nondalana opened her front door on Christmas Day, she gazed out at a sweeping landscape under a massive sky, with grey mountains hazy in the distance.



Next door to the two-bedroom cottage she and her sisters inherited from their mother on a sprawling plot was a new brick-built four-bedroom house, which the 36-year-old's family has almost completed...