Children put their lives on the line to escape abuse
29 December 2019 - 00:00
For the telephone supervisors and operators of Childline Gauteng, December doesn’t really feel like the festive season.
The call centre that helps children in distress usually receives about 20,000-30,000 calls a month, but in the final weeks of November and throughout December the call volume usually doubles...
