Children put their lives on the line to escape abuse

29 December 2019 - 00:00 By SHAIN GERMANER

For the telephone supervisors and operators of Childline Gauteng, December doesn’t really feel like the festive season.

The call centre that helps children in distress usually receives about 20,000-30,000 calls a month, but in the final weeks of November and throughout December the call volume  usually doubles...

