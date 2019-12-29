Drug mule Nolubabalo Nobanda out of jail, with a degree and a recipe
29 December 2019 - 00:00
Almost eight years ago Nolubabalo Nobanda tried to smuggle cocaine hidden in her dreadlocks into Thailand.
This year the 31-year-old had Christmas at home in Makhanda, in the Eastern Cape, after more than seven years in the Central Women’s Prison in Bangkok. She made her family a Thai meal...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.