News

Drug mule Nolubabalo Nobanda out of jail, with a degree and a recipe

29 December 2019 - 00:00 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE

Almost eight years ago Nolubabalo Nobanda tried to smuggle cocaine hidden in her dreadlocks into Thailand.

This year the 31-year-old had  Christmas  at home in Makhanda, in the Eastern Cape, after more than seven years in the Central Women’s Prison in Bangkok. She made her family a Thai meal...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'State capture' kingpins going down: Bling king exposed News
  2. Law set to swoop on former senior Eskom and Transnet brass News
  3. Court ruling brings some comfort after boy's school pit latrine death News
  4. Parliament’s retiring serjeant-at-arms tells of hell at hands of EFF News
  5. Here's how cyclists are planning to foil bicycle thieves News

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
''It's now time to stop'': SA gender-based violence stats alarming in 2019