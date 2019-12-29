Whodunnits that stumped SA in 2019
Was Gavin Watson killed? Who robbed Rupert? Who iced Batchelor?
29 December 2019 - 00:00
The murder of former Bafana Bafana star Marc Batchelor, the death of African Global Operations boss Gavin Watson and the heist targeting business mogul Johann Rupert top the unsolved crime mysteries of 2019.
The deaths and robbery occurred within weeks of each other:..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.