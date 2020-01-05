Zimbabwe
Activists condemn 600% fee rise at Zimbabwe's government hospitals
The hikes 'will further alienate the poor'
05 January 2020 - 00:01
The rocketing cost of medical treatment at government hospitals will further alienate impoverished people at a time when they are struggling to meet their basic needs, say health activists.
On New Year's Eve the government approved hospital fee increases of up to 600%. Earlier in December civil servants were given a salary increase of 250%...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.