News

Zimbabwe

Activists condemn 600% fee rise at Zimbabwe's government hospitals

The hikes 'will further alienate the poor'

05 January 2020 - 00:01 By NHAU MANGIRAZI

The rocketing cost of medical treatment at government hospitals will further alienate impoverished people at a time when they are struggling to meet their basic needs, say health activists.

On New Year's Eve the government approved hospital fee increases of up to 600%. Earlier in December civil servants were given a salary increase of 250%...

