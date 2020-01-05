Zimbabwe
Air Zim cash crunch: pilots lose perks
05 January 2020 - 00:00
Air Zimbabwe has suspended payment of school fees for pilots' children and is yet to pay salaries and bonuses to all its employees.
Sources at the airline told the Sunday Times that December salaries were paid after Christmas but only for staff ranging from general workers up to supervisor level. Managers and pilots have not yet been paid...
