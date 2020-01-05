Australian authorities call in army to help fight raging bushfires
05 January 2020 - 00:00
Bushfires burned dangerously out of control on Australia's east coast yesterday,
fuelled by high temperatures and strong winds - and authorities said the worst conditions were still to come.
By early evening, Victoria had 16 fires rated at emergency or evacuate warning levels and the next-door state of New South Wales had 12 rated emergency, with more than 100 others burning across the states...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.