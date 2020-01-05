Australian authorities call in army to help fight raging bushfires

Bushfires burned dangerously out of control on Australia's east coast yesterday,

fuelled by high temperatures and strong winds - and authorities said the worst conditions were still to come.



By early evening, Victoria had 16 fires rated at emergency or evacuate warning levels and the next-door state of New South Wales had 12 rated emergency, with more than 100 others burning across the states...