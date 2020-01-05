Counting the cost of repeating a grade: R20bn
05 January 2020 - 00:00
When the first bell of the new school year rings on January 15, more than a million pupils will start repeating a grade they have already failed.
The annual price tag on repetitions in government schools is about R20bn, eating up about 8% of the full education budget, according to research by the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.