News

Counting the cost of repeating a grade: R20bn

05 January 2020 - 00:00 By TANYA FARBER

When the first bell of the new school year rings on January 15, more than a million pupils will start repeating a grade they have already failed.

The annual price tag on repetitions in government schools is about R20bn, eating up about 8% of the full education budget, according to research by the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘ANC has deserted Zuma’ News
  2. SA families eaten up by debt burden News
  3. Froome fury over ‘thug’ Cape rangers that resulted in Nic Dlamini's injury News
  4. Drug mule Nolubabalo Nobanda out of jail, with a degree and a recipe News
  5. 'State capture' kingpins going down: Bling king exposed News

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage