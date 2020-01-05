Zimbabwe

Emmerson Mnangagwa's adviser on a gold mine buying spree

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's adviser, business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwireyi, is on an acquisition spree and his latest target is Metallon Corporation's Shamva gold mine.



Through Sortic International, Tagwireyi is also negotiating the takeover of Gweru ferrochrome producer ZimAlloys and Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed Bindura Nickel Corporation...