Zimbabwe
Emmerson Mnangagwa's adviser on a gold mine buying spree
05 January 2020 - 00:00
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's adviser, business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwireyi, is on an acquisition spree and his latest target is Metallon Corporation's Shamva gold mine.
Through Sortic International, Tagwireyi is also negotiating the takeover of Gweru ferrochrome producer ZimAlloys and Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed Bindura Nickel Corporation...
