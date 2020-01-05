Zimbabwe
Fears missing Zimparks rangers may be kidnapped by poachers
05 January 2020 - 00:00
Two rangers who vanished at Kariba on Boxing Day could have been kidnapped by poachers, according to the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks).
Before the Matusadona National Park rangers disappeared, they told police by radio they had caught four Zambian poachers, said Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo...
