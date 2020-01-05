Mom's murder inspires bicycle charity
05 January 2020 - 00:00
For 21 years, Ivan Anderson struggled to find closure after his mother was killed in an armed robbery at their home.
In September, the 52-year-old Centurion man began to help poor children share his passion for cycling...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.