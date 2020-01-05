Oil price up as fears of war in the Middle East mount
Americans advised to leave Iraq as tensions rise after drone killing
05 January 2020 - 00:00
It was 33 minutes to midnight (South African time) on January 2 when the new decade produced its first rumours of war.
President Donald Trump's decision to kill Iran's top general with two Hellfire missiles, followed early yesterday by an air strike on pro-Iran fighters in Iraq, fuelled fears of a full-scale conflict in the Middle East...
