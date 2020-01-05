Table Mountain visitors say park rangers have gone rogue

SANParks now faces multimillion-rand claim from cyclist

Ranger danger is rife in Table Mountain National Park, scores of visitors said this week after the confrontation that left top cyclist Nic Dlamini with a broken arm.



The Mountain Club of SA said it had been “inundated” with complaints about rangers and several unhappy visitors gave the club’s Cape Town chair, Martin Hutton-Squire, permission to share their letters with the Sunday Times...