Table Mountain visitors say park rangers have gone rogue
SANParks now faces multimillion-rand claim from cyclist
05 January 2020 - 00:03
Ranger danger is rife in Table Mountain National Park, scores of visitors said this week after the confrontation that left top cyclist Nic Dlamini with a broken arm.
The Mountain Club of SA said it had been “inundated” with complaints about rangers and several unhappy visitors gave the club’s Cape Town chair, Martin Hutton-Squire, permission to share their letters with the Sunday Times...
