Where were cops during New Year's Eve shootings?

The vantage point used by a rogue gunman to spray bullets into 18,000 New Year's Eve revellers in Johannesburg was reportedly meant to be guarded by metro and traffic police.



Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said she would seek explanations from the Joburg metro and provincial traffic police who had seemingly abandoned their posts in the early hours of January 1, allowing the gunman to stop on the M2 bridge and send a fusillade of bullets into Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown...