Education
Award for matriculant who pushed wheelchair-bound friend to classes
12 January 2020 - 00:00
Mosiya Radebe shared the limelight with some of KwaZulu-Natal’s best-performing matriculants, but not because he scored brilliantly or topped his district.
It was because he literally pushed his wheelchair-bound friend Mandlenkosi Mbatha around Mzimela Senior Secondary School, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, to make the cerebral-palsy sufferer’s life a little easier...
