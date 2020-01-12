News

Education

Award for matriculant who pushed wheelchair-bound friend to classes

12 January 2020 - 00:00 By LWANDILE BHENGU

Mosiya Radebe shared the limelight with some of KwaZulu-Natal’s best-performing matriculants, but not because he scored brilliantly or topped his district.

It was because he literally pushed his wheelchair-bound friend Mandlenkosi Mbatha around Mzimela Senior Secondary School, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, to make the cerebral-palsy sufferer’s life a little easier...

