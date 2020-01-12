Call for traditional leaders to lift ban on Western meds in initiation schools

Traditional leaders and the Eastern Cape government want initiation schools to end their ban on Western medication after the death of five initiates with pre-existing illnesses. Most of the 28 young men who died during the December initiation season succumbed to dehydration and septicaemia, while one burnt to death



A preliminary Eastern Cape health department report says the five young men died due to chronic cardiac problems, asthma, TB, epileptic fits and allegedly defaulting on antiretroviral treatment...