Cyclist Nic Dlamini hopes his broken arm won't keep him out of Tour de France

This was going to be Nicholas Dlamini’s Big Year. In an interview in December in which he reflected on a successful year riding for Africa’s first Union Cycliste Internationale World Team, NTT Pro Cycling (formerly Dimension Data), the professional road cyclist said there were many exciting things in store for him in 2020. He was referring to the possibility of representing SA at the Olympic Games and being the first black South African on the starting line of the world’s greatest cycling race, the Tour de France.



“It’s going to be a good year,” he declared...