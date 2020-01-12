Education

Dad’s death mars Megan Werner's extraordinary matric year

She aced her pilot’s licence in six months, helped build her own plane and flew it from Cape Town to Cairo during the holidays before her matric exams.



But Megan Werner’s extraordinary final school year turned into disaster in August when her father, Des, died in a plane crash while returning from Egypt. Werner completed her matric year, and this week learned she had achieved three distinctions — even though she was hospitalised for stress-related ill health during the exam period...