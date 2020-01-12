Gautrain could charge civil servant over R70k for car abandoned at station
12 January 2020 - 00:00
The mysterious tale of a German sedan that has been gathering dust at a Gautrain station for two years could mean a parking bill for its owner — an official in the department of sports, arts & culture — for more than what the car is worth.
It could cost R73,000 and counting to drive the Audi A4 station wagon, registered to Charles Mabaso, chief director of cultural development in the department, out of Gautrain’s dimly lit Sandton parking garage...
