Gordhan foes smell blood in Eskom crisis
12 January 2020 - 00:04
The knives are out for public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan over the load-shedding fiasco as senior ANC leaders push to clip his wings and end his control of Eskom.
Simmering tension between Gordhan and Deputy President David Mabuza exploded in public this week when the deputy president accused Gordhan and the Eskom board of having misled President Cyril Ramaphosa over the stability of the national power grid...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.