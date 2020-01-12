Education
Air force's matric rescue squad increased pass rate in two provinces
Engineers and technicians teach maths and science
12 January 2020 - 00:00
Calling in the South African Air Force to teach, live-streaming lessons to pupils in rural schools and calling truant teachers to order, helped KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape recover from matric despair.
As a result of these and other interventions, the Eastern Cape — perennially the worst-performing province — increased its pass rate by 5.9 percentage points, from 70.6% in 2018 to 76.5%. KwaZulu-Natal’s pass rate improved from 76.2% to 81.3% — identical to the national average...
