Education

Air force's matric rescue squad increased pass rate in two provinces

Engineers and technicians teach maths and science

Calling in the South African Air Force to teach, live-streaming lessons to pupils in rural schools and calling truant teachers to order, helped KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape recover from matric despair.



As a result of these and other interventions, the Eastern Cape — perennially the worst-performing province — increased its pass rate by 5.9 percentage points, from 70.6% in 2018 to 76.5%. KwaZulu-Natal’s pass rate improved from 76.2% to 81.3% — identical to the national average...