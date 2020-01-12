Jacob Zuma snubs ANC's birthday celebrations but Duduzane almost stole the show

Former president Jacob Zuma skipped the ANC’s birthday celebrations this weekend, for the first time since he stepped down as party leader in 2017.



Zuma’s spokesperson, Vukile Mathabela, said the former president decided not to travel to Kimberley in the Northern Cape on the advice of his doctor. Zuma had been expected to arrive in Kimberley on Friday to attend the party’s fund-raising gala dinner before yesterday’s rally.Luthuli House sources said Zuma pulled out of the event at the last minute...