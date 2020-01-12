News

Education

KZN matriculant beats the odds with seven distinctions

12 January 2020 - 00:00 By LWANDILE BHENGU

Phindile Mthembu drowned out her mother’s anguished cries when her drunk relative beat her by throwing herself into schoolwork.

The teenager poured her energy into her studies in the hope she would one day be able to provide a life free of abuse for her mother and siblings by becoming a doctor...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Drug mule Nolubabalo Nobanda out of jail, with a degree and a recipe News
  2. Mpisane riches in tax spotlight News
  3. Smoke in cockpit stops Civil Aviation Authority's plane from taking off News
  4. Gupta fixer's R232m 'criminal conspiracy' at the heart of state capture News
  5. Aaron Motsoaledi vows to expose 'warlords' posing as refugees News

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?