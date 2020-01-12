Education
KZN matriculant beats the odds with seven distinctions
12 January 2020 - 00:00
Phindile Mthembu drowned out her mother’s anguished cries when her drunk relative beat her by throwing herself into schoolwork.
The teenager poured her energy into her studies in the hope she would one day be able to provide a life free of abuse for her mother and siblings by becoming a doctor...
