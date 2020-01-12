Matric success: hanging in there is what it's about

Anesu Jahura spoke to some of his fellow matriculants about their experiences in the tumultuous milestone year that is grade 12

For the more than 750,000 students who started matric in 2019, the anxious period of waiting has finally ended.



I, too, wrote the exams and my year was a roller-coaster ride. You enter grade 12 having been bombarded with warnings about the importance of the big, bad monster that is matric. You worry about surviving the year and all the suffering that you will endure...