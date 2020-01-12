Matric success: hanging in there is what it's about
Anesu Jahura spoke to some of his fellow matriculants about their experiences in the tumultuous milestone year that is grade 12
12 January 2020 - 00:00
For the more than 750,000 students who started matric in 2019, the anxious period of waiting has finally ended.
I, too, wrote the exams and my year was a roller-coaster ride. You enter grade 12 having been bombarded with warnings about the importance of the big, bad monster that is matric. You worry about surviving the year and all the suffering that you will endure...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.