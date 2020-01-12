Minister orders criminal charges after state burials cost taxpayers millions

The funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and two other ANC struggle stalwarts cost taxpayers R76m in what the department of public works has branded a giant rip-off.



Public works & infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille has instructed her officials to lay fraud charges against the company that staged the funerals of Madikizela-Mandela, Zola Skweyiya and Billy Modise, who all died in 2018, for allegedly inflating their invoices...