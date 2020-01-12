Slain biker boss Timothy Lotter linked to club wars
Street killing could be part of battle gripping Cape underworld
12 January 2020 - 00:00
The murder of Timothy Lotter, president of the South African chapter of the globally feared Satudarah motorcycle gang, might be linked to an underworld fight for control of nightclubs and drugs according to key underworld figures.
Lotter, 47, the owner of Extreme Security Measures, was gunned down in his white Ford bakkie in Goodwood, Cape Town, last Sunday. His killing came less than a month after the murder of former Cape Town gang leader Rashied Staggie, and a crime intelligence source said both shootings could have been revenge attacks...
