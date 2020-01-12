Education
Thohoyandou's class of 2019 lifts lacklustre Limpopo
12 January 2020 - 00:00
In the province with SA’s worst academic performance, one school is carving out a different path.
Then again, Mbilwi Secondary in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, was never going to be ordinary: it was founded to help address a shortage of doctors in the region by teaching the required subjects for medical school entry...
