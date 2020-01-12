Unwanted Christmas gifts: household goods and appliances returned or given away
12 January 2020 - 00:00
Men who gave their partners vacuum cleaners for Christmas have discovered that their ideas sucked.
Vacuum cleaners and kitchen utensils top the list of presents being returned to Takealot, suggesting domestic bliss was in short supply in many households on Christmas Day...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.