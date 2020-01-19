Zimbabwe
Businesses fleeing decaying Harare CBD to booming Borrowdale
19 January 2020 - 00:00
Political violence, congestion, high parking fees and filth are why companies are fleeing Harare city centre for the affluent suburb of Borrowdale, say property experts.
Borrowdale is the richest square mile in Zimbabwe, with land selling for at least US$50,000 and buildings costing a minimum of US$500,000...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.