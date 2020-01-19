News

Zimbabwe

Businesses fleeing decaying Harare CBD to booming Borrowdale

19 January 2020 - 00:00 By MAXWELL CHINGAIRA

Political violence, congestion, high parking fees and filth are why companies are fleeing Harare city centre for the affluent suburb of Borrowdale, say property experts.

Borrowdale is the richest square mile in Zimbabwe, with land selling for at least US$50,000 and buildings costing a minimum of US$500,000...

