Zimbabwe
Clean up at Zim Anti-Corruption Commission aims to recover assets of US$300m
ZACC secretary departs, allowing judge to replace suspicious investigators
19 January 2020 - 00:03
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is preparing for a fresh start with the departure of its operational head, Silence Pondo.
The commission chair, judge Loice Matanda-Moyo, told the Sunday Times that Pondo, an assistant commissioner in the Zimbabwe Republic Police, who was seconded to the ZACC in 2014, was retiring. "He has reached that age," she said...
