Curro rescues Lesufi over shortage of space in public schools
19 January 2020 - 00:01
Private school operator Curro has not ruled out lower fees for Gauteng state school pupils who enrol at its institutions.
About 150 parents asked about enrolling after education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he had struck a deal with the company to give parents a 30% discount...
