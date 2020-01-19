News

Drowned Parktown Boys' High teen's parents 'couldn't afford life jacket'

The boy's father had borrowed R800 to pay for the orientation camp

19 January 2020 - 00:05 By PHATHU LUVHENGO and GRAEME HOSKEN

It was as though time had stood still for Enoch Mpianzi. It just would not move fast enough.

Such was the 13-year-old's excitement ahead of his grade 8 orientation camp that he told his mother, Antho Mpianzi, that he could not sleep the night before...

