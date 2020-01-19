Drowned Parktown Boys' High teen's parents 'couldn't afford life jacket'

The boy's father had borrowed R800 to pay for the orientation camp

It was as though time had stood still for Enoch Mpianzi. It just would not move fast enough.



Such was the 13-year-old's excitement ahead of his grade 8 orientation camp that he told his mother, Antho Mpianzi, that he could not sleep the night before...