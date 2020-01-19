Drowned Parktown Boys' High teen's parents 'couldn't afford life jacket'
The boy's father had borrowed R800 to pay for the orientation camp
19 January 2020 - 00:05
It was as though time had stood still for Enoch Mpianzi. It just would not move fast enough.
Such was the 13-year-old's excitement ahead of his grade 8 orientation camp that he told his mother, Antho Mpianzi, that he could not sleep the night before...
