Gay couple who fathered twins are a picture of the modern family
19 January 2020 - 00:00
On their third date, tattooed TV producer Wim Steyn and his husband JC Steyn talked about kids: they both wanted them.
Now the couple have twin boys - each fathered by one of them with the same biological mother and born to a surrogate mother - who celebrate their first birthday in December...
