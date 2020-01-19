Julius Malema’s ex-lawyer in debt standoff

Lawyer Morapedi Roy “Tumi” Mokwena was once a firebrand who hogged the headlines as EFF leader Julius Malema’s legal representative.



Now he faces liquidation of his Limpopo legal practice and seizure of his assets after a six-year legal spat with business person S’thembiso Bethuel Bosch over a R1.5m investment gone awry...