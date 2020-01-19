News

Law gives gay couple equal rights as moms

Lesbian partners to start IVF process after landmark ruling

19 January 2020 - 00:00 By NIVASHNI NAIR

A same-sex couple will begin treatment at a fertility clinic with a ground-breaking court order in hand that says they will both be mother to a child who has yet to be conceived.

The couple, who cannot be named, approached the Cape Town high court last month before embarking on in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), using a known sperm donor, because they believe the laws on parental rights and responsibilities do not cover same-sex relationships...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Minister orders criminal charges after state burials cost taxpayers millions News
  2. 'He's totally broken'- School sexual assault victims struggle to move on News
  3. There's a new sheriff in town, and his name is Godfrey Lebeya News
  4. Mpisane riches in tax spotlight News
  5. Gordhan foes smell blood in Eskom crisis News

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion