Law gives gay couple equal rights as moms

Lesbian partners to start IVF process after landmark ruling

A same-sex couple will begin treatment at a fertility clinic with a ground-breaking court order in hand that says they will both be mother to a child who has yet to be conceived.



The couple, who cannot be named, approached the Cape Town high court last month before embarking on in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), using a known sperm donor, because they believe the laws on parental rights and responsibilities do not cover same-sex relationships...