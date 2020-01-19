Lesotho police in search for Prime Minister's wife implicated in murder
Prime minister's wife suspect in murder of kingdom's first lady
19 January 2020 - 00:03
In the Old Testament's Book of Judges, Delilah betrays Samson, the man who loves her, and orders a servant to rob him of his great strength by cutting off his hair while he sleeps.
History repeated itself in Lesotho this week when Prime Minister Tom Thabane, 80, said he would step down after revelations that his second wife, Maesaiah, was on the run after police issued a warrant for her arrest for the murder of his first wife...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.