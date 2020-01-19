Lesotho police in search for Prime Minister's wife implicated in murder

Prime minister's wife suspect in murder of kingdom's first lady

In the Old Testament's Book of Judges, Delilah betrays Samson, the man who loves her, and orders a servant to rob him of his great strength by cutting off his hair while he sleeps.



History repeated itself in Lesotho this week when Prime Minister Tom Thabane, 80, said he would step down after revelations that his second wife, Maesaiah, was on the run after police issued a warrant for her arrest for the murder of his first wife...